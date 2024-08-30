ABERDEEN – The Wall football team broke a nine-game road losing streak in impressive fashion on Friday, defeating Matawan 33-7 to open the season.

It was the first road win for the Crimson Knights under coach Ed Gurrieri, who is starting his third season for Wall. The Crimson Knights last road win before defeating the Huskies was a 34-13 win at St. John Vianney on Oct. 29, 2021.

Wall got off to a great start against the Huskies, recovering a fumble off the opening kickoff before Mason Adam scored on a 11-yard run.

The Crimson Knights defense would come up with five turnovers with Justin Davis intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble for Wall.

The Crimson Knights jumped ahead 13-0 in the first quarter on a 31-yard run by Heath Reinhardt.

Adam would score two more touchdowns for Wall, one coming from sophomore quarterback Fran Scaramellino, who started the game 8-for-8.

The Crimson Knights next game will be at Colts Neck at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

