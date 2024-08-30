WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township police announced the arrest of a Lakewood man in a Wednesday press release, for harassment of a female patron at the Target on Route 35.

The man, identified as David Sutton, 20, of Lakewood, was found to have been “pointing his cellphone up a female customer’s skirt,” the press release said.

Sutton, an employee of the Target, located at 1825 Route 35, fled the premises, and was apprehended after a foot pursuit by Ptl. Shane Roland after management of the store had contacted police, according to the release.

Sutton was processed and released on a summons, police said. He faces charges of invasion of privacy, obstruction of the administration of justice and harassment.

The police department is asking that anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident to come forward and contact Ptl. Roland at 732-449-4500 ext. 1190 or sroland@wallpolice.org.

