BELMAR — In the wake of a controversial arrest of a surfer on Belmar beach, calls for change to beach badge regulations have started to take form online.

Petitions and calls for change in state regulations have quickly gained traction in the days following the Aug. 20 arrest of a surfer on Belmar beach, which had sparked outrage online after a video of the arrest showed a special officer putting his arm around the neck of the surfer before bringing him to the sand to cuff and arrest him (see related story here).

Over 2,000 people have signed a Change.org petition titled “Decriminalize NJ Beach Access,” addressed to Gov. Phil Murphy, the state senate, the state assembly and the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), calling to “repeal the beach fee statute and ensure free access for all.”

The petition also references a protester on the beach in the days following the controversial arrest; “On August 24, an individual bypassed the beach badge checker to conduct a peaceful protest by sitting at the high tide line – he was removed by Belmar for not having a beach badge.”

“These incidents are not just isolated cases; they are a symptom of a broader injustice that plagues New Jersey. Why should the public be forced to pay for access to a natural resource? Why is beach access criminalized in New Jersey?” the petition asks.

In addition to petitions, boardwalk protests have also been planned online for beach access rights.

