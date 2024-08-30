The public trust doctrine is an ancient legal principle establishing that certain natural resources, including navigable waters, wildlife or land, are preserved for public use. The public is considered the owner of the resources, and the government protects and maintains these resources for the public’s use.

Dustups over public access to beaches and waterways have ensued for centuries, most recently and locally last week when a surfer not wearing a beach badge was arrested in Belmar and charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction and resisting arrest.

ANCIENT ROME

The Justinian codification of Roman law published in A.D. 533 held that the air and waterways could not be privately owned because the were dedicated to public use: “By the law of nature these things are common to mankind: the air, running water, the sea, and consequently the shore of the sea.” For example, the seashore, defined by the highest winter tide, was held in common, so anyone could walk on the beach.

ENGLAND

The Magna Carta, issued in 1215, further strengthened the public’s right to waterways, requiring that dams or fishing weirs that obstructed free navigation be removed from rivers. The central tenet expressed in the Magna Carta, that citizens can assert their rights against a tyrannical ruler, helped inspire the American Revolution and the U.S. Constitution.

UNITED STATES

In turn, the public trust doctrine was imported into the 13 original U.S. colonies, becoming part of common law in each state upon their independence. The U.S. Supreme Court first accepted the public trust doctrine in the Martin v. Waddell case in 1842, when it resolved a property dispute over who had the right to harvest oysters in the Raritan Bay in New Jersey, after the plaintiff claimed the tideland by tracing title back to charters given by England’s King Charles II to the Duke of York in the late 1600s.

NEW JERSEY

In 1821, the New Jersey Supreme Court, in the Arnold v. Mundy case, ruled that New Jersey citizens had legal title to the state’s tidal waters resources including oyster beds.

In 1972, in Neptune City v. Avon-By-The-Sea, the core issue was whether the seashore town could legally impose higher beach-access fees on inland nonresidents compared to residents. The court held that while towns may charge reasonable fees for beach access to cover operational costs, any beach access fees must be uniform for all users, regardless of residency.

In 1984, the Borough of Point Pleasant sued the Bay Head Improvement Association to gain the public’s access to Bay Head beaches. The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled that “the public’s right to use the tidal lands and water encompasses navigation, fishing and other recreational uses, including bathing, swimming and other shore activities,” and that the state must therefore also ensure that there are sufficient public access points so that the people can enjoy those rights.

In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that enshrines into state law the public trust doctrine, establishing that the state’s tidal waters and adjacent shorelines belong to the public to be used for navigation, commerce and recreation, including bathing, swimming and fishing. Public trust lands include all state lands below the mean high tide line. The law also tasked the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) with administering the public trust doctrine throughout the state.

In 2023, the NJDEP issued an administrative order requiring the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association, a Christian organization that owns beach and boardwalk property in Neptune Township, to cease use of chain barriers that had blocked beach access on Sunday mornings for 155 years.

Beach badges – a Jersey thing

Much conversation regarding beach access in New Jersey revolves around state law 40:61-22.20, first enacted in 1955, permitting seashore towns to police beaches and boardwalks, and to charge people reasonable fees for using those resources in order to pay for lifeguards, facilities maintenance and beach erosion mitigation. This is the law referenced last week by the Belmar police chief, “notwithstanding” the public trust doctrine, in regard to the surfer incident.

Beach badges have been required in some but not all Jersey Shore towns for nearly a century. Bradley Beach is credited (or alternately blamed) with inventing the beach badge concept, and the Bradley Beach Historical Museum has in its collection of artifacts a shiny brass, circa-1929 “bathing privilege” tag.

Other Jersey Shore towns saw the revenue generated by beach badges and quickly followed suit. Today, many municipalities operate their beachfront as a separate utility and budgetary item, paying for lifeguards and beach maintenance with revenue earned by selling beach badges, which cost $12 for a daily badge and $80 for the summer season in Belmar.

Beach badges are generally unheard of elsewhere along the Eastern Seaboard, the Gulf Coast, the West Coast, or anywhere else around the globe.

Some public beaches in other states, such Assateague National Seashore in Maryland or Jones Beach State park in New York, do charge parking or vehicle entrance fees, similar to Island Beach State Park in Ocean County.

But most public beaches in the United States are owned, operated and financed by the individual states, counties or cities, and are free to access by the walk-in public. For example, there is no payment to get on any public beach in California, where the California Coastal Commission, established by voter initiative in 1972, controls nearly the entire 1,100-mile shoreline.

Because beaches are nearly all free in other coastal states, many out-of-state and first-time visitors to the Jersey Shore are shocked to learn people must pay to go on the beach here in summertime. A top comment that surfaced in the national social-media furor that erupted after the Belmar surfer arrest was: “The heck is a beach badge?”

