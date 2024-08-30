POINT PLEASANT — The Calpulli Mexican Dance Company is set to perform at Point Pleasant Borough Library on Sept. 24.

At 2:30 p.m., residents are welcomed to the library, 834 Beaver Dam Road, and learn the history of Mexico and its many diverse regions through folkloric dance.

According to a press release, “The Ocean County Library is pleased to honor Hispanic Heritage Month with educational performances by the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company at four branches during September.”

The other branches where this will be performed will be Barnegat, Little Egg Harbor and Berkeley branches.

The Calpulli Mexican Dance Company will perform Mexican folkloric dances featuring music, colorful costumes, memorable choreography and interactive narration. Its programs have won praise from publications including The New York Times and Broadway World.

The New York City-based not-for-profit organization, now in its 21st year, celebrates the diversity of Mexican and Mexican-American heritage, communicating messages of hope through the languages of dance, music and spirit.

The group provides a cultural enrichment resource for teachers and students and as a center for community programs and performing arts training. Members conduct dance and music classes at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank and in Queens and New Rochelle, New York.

