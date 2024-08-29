Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of each September to recognize the American labor movement and the contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of our country. It’s also the official end of the summer at the Jersey Shore; many of the towns have fireworks, town events, parades and more to mark the day. We’ve rounded them up so you can plan your holiday weekend and certainly do everything you can to avoid any “laboring.”

Brick Elks Youth Activities Committee’s Summer Bash

Date: Aug. 31

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Brick Elks Lodge 2151, 2491 Hooper Ave.

Tickets: $30 by contacting Dan Dezaio at 732-887-7752 or a youth activities district chairman

The $30 donation includes live music, food and one complimentary beverage. The event will also have a cash bar and music by On The Rocks.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH LABOR DAY FIREWORKS

Date: Monday, Sept. 2

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Jenkinson’s

Website: jenkinsons.com

All Firework shows are weather and wind permitting and subject to change. In the case that Jenkinson’s has to cancel the fireworks display due to weather or wind, it will post across its social media accounts (@JenksBoardwalk) as well the top banner of its website, jenkinsons.com. Please check there first before messaging or calling.

48TH ANNUAL BELMAR 5 MILE RUN/WALK

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31

Time: 8 a.m. race start, 9:30 a.m. award ceremony

Location: Silver Lake Park, 410 Seventh Ave.

Website: belmar5.com

5 mile Run/Walk through the local Belmar streets, proceeds to benefit Belmar Goodwill Hose Company. Medals to all finishers, technical T-shirts to all pre-registered runners/walkers, post-registrants while supplies last. Online registration fee $40 now through Aug. 25, race week and event day late registration fee $45 (in-person only). Award ceremony to take place at Silver Lake Park Gazebo at approx. 9:30 a.m. After party immediately after at Bar Anticipation with complimentary BBQ, entertainment, drink specials and prize giveaways. More information online.

CONCERT IN RILEY PARK

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Riley Park, Bradley Beach

Website: bradleybeachnj.gov

Bring a chair or a blanket to Riley Park to enjoy the sounds of the Eddie Testa Band for the Tourism Commission’s Saturdays in the Park event before heading out to your Labor Day weekend evening activities.

MANASQUAN LABOR DAY CONCERT

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Main Street Beach

Website: manasquan-nj.com

Manasquan will host a concert by The WallNutz on the beach. The event is sponsored by the Osprey and hosted by the Manasquan Tourism Commission. Rain date: Sept. 1

2024 BBQ & NEW JERSEY CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

Date: August 31 through Monday, Sept. 2

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Monmouth Park

The 2024 BBQ & NJ Craft Beer Festival will feature over 40 NJ craft beers, nearly 20 of the area’s top pitmasters and three days of live music. The annual event returns to Monmouth Park on Labor Day Weekend, sponsored by Wild Fork in Eatontown. Food trucks begin serving at 11 a.m. Beer garden sampling tickets are $15 for 10 two-ounce samples and sampling goes on from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit seageek.com/monmouth to purchase tickets and racetrack general admission in advance. Day-of tickets are cash only. Live music daily 12 to 4 p.m. on all three days. Visit monmouthpark.com for more details.

BAY HEAD MAYOR’S SUNSET GATHERINGS

Date: Sunday, Sept. 1

Time: Sunset

Location : Twilight Lake

Join the mayor in celebrating the beauty and tranquility of the sunset over Twilight Lake. Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair and meet on the beach area at the corner of Twilight Road and Lake Avenue, known as Twilight Park, approximately one-half hour before sunset. Everyone is invited and it’s free. Canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and rowboats encouraged. Future dates include: Oct. 6.

JERSEY SHORE BLUECLAWS VS. HUDSON VALLEY RENEGADES

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Location: ShoreTown Ballpark, 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood

This game includes a fireworks show at dusk. Don’t miss it! Tickets available at milb.com/jersey-shore/tickets