Texas vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas), Saturday, October 12: College football is steeped in tradition, and the Red River Rivalry between these two programs that share a border is loaded with history. This particular installment of the rivalry is historic even before the opening kickoff, as it marks the first clash between the two schools in the newly expanded Southeastern Conference. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is looking to build off his team’s run to the College Football Playoff a year ago, while his counterpart Brent Venables is hoping to build upon his successful first year in Norman, during which the Sooners finished 10-3 in the program’s final year in the Big 12 Conference.