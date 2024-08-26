POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A local barbecue joint is back open for business following an oven fire at a restaurant which led to a multi-town emergency response this weekend.

Early Sunday, a small fire broke out inside Arnold Avenue’s Shore Points BBQ restaurant, filling the building with smoke.

In a post to Facebook on Sunday morning, the unit in command at the response, Point Pleasant Beach Fire Co. #2, said that the “small” fire was extinguished and the building ventilated upon response.

“This morning (first responders) were dispatched to a possible structure fire at a restaurant in town,” the fire company said. “Upon FD arrival there was smoke showing from the building. Crews entered and extinguished a small oven then ventilated the building. FD turned the scene over to the Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office.”

Later the same morning, also on Facebook, Shore Points BBQ said that the restaurant is open for business during regular hours following the scare.

“We experienced a small fire that was contained within one of our ovens due to a faulty thermostat. A very scary experience to see the restaurant filled with smoke,” said Shore Points. “We are beyond grateful for the quick and thorough response from the Point Pleasant Beach fire (departments), fire marshal, gas company and health department, all of whom contributed to efficiently getting us fully restored and operational within a couple hours. We are now open and ready to serve you.”

The responding agencies to the fire were Point Pleasant Beach Fire Co. #2, Ocean Fire Co.,

Point Pleasant First Aid & Emergency Squad and South Wall Fire Rescue.