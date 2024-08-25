FREEHOLD — Jose Rodriguez-Jimenez, 40, of Red Bank, has been charged in connection with leaving the scene of an accident that left a pedestrian deceased in Shrewsbury, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced in a release on Friday, Aug. 23.

The pedestrian was identified as Mariano Codallos-Tepepa, 23, of Brick Township, according to the prosecutor.

Rodriguez-Jimenez, was charged with one count of second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances, the prosecutor’s release read.

On Monday, Aug. 5, shortly after 2:45 a.m., members of the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male lying in the roadway on Shrewsbury Avenue, in the right northbound lane.

The pedestrian, Codallos-Tepepa, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the collision involving members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau and the Shrewsbury Police Department determined that Codallos-Tepepa was struck by a Ford Econoline van, driven by Rodriguez-Jimenez.

Rodriguez-Jimenez did not stop at the time of the accident at the scene, nor did he report the collision to law enforcement.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau.

Information regarding Rodriguez-Jimenez’s legal representation was not readily available.

