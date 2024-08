William Francis Coyne Jr., 77 of Wall Twp., passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loving family. William was predeceased by his parents William F. and Muriel A. (Hennessey) Coyne Sr. and his sister, Melanie.

Surviving are his devoted wife Eileen (Haigney) Coyne, his 2 sons William F. Coyne