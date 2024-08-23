POINT PLEASANT — The 34th Annual Rotary Car Show returned to Crystal Point Yacht Club with hundreds of classic cars on display for the public to enjoy on Tuesday evening.

Thousands of residents, as well as people from all over the state, flocked to the parking lot of the club for the classic car show.

Bernadette Antonelli, past president and president elect of the Point Boro Rotary, told The Ocean Star, “We have 275 cars on display. We are at capacity…It is a beautiful day for the community. We don’t charge people for the show. People are able to walk around and see what the Rotary has been doing in the community.”

Over 70 awards were handed out throughout the evening to a variety of cars ranging from classics, to cars that look like they have just rolled off the showroom floor.

Food trucks and music were also at the event, giving attendees food and fun while they looked at the hundreds of classic cars.

“It is tradition at this point. We are noted for it. Everyone loves the show, it is really well organized and people look forward to it. This show also gives our club visibility, it’s the Rotary Car Show. People have told me this is one of the best car shows in the state,” said Antonelli.

The whole lot was donated to the Rotary by owner of Crystal Point Yacht Club Bob Truesdale, who has hosted the show year after year.

Members of the Rotary were not the only persons to be judging the competition, as Mayor Robert Sabosik was also judging for the Mayor’s Choice Award. He was joined by Council President Toni DePaola and Councilwoman Charlene Archer.

Mayor Sabosik said, “This is a great event for the Rotary. One of the great things about Rotary is giving back to needy people and organizations, and supporting them continuously through the tradition of community that we have in Point Pleasant Borough, where we all come out together, have a good time and raise money to help people who need it on a local level.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.