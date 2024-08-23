LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette council introduced an ordinance that updates the borough’s stormwater management code to be consistent with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s guidelines, during its meeting on Monday, Aug. 19.

“This is an ordinance, as promulgated by the New Jersey Department of (Environmental Protection), changing the requirements and regulations for stormwater management,” said Borough Attorney Bill Burns.

Specifically, the new ordinance would update the best management practices of stormwater management in the borough to require more advanced calculations and considerations for future climate impacts to manage stormwater and reduce flooding risks.

For example, according to the text, following major development, the amount of stormwater leaving the site should not be greater than before development for pre-designed two-year, 10-year and 100-year storm events. The ordinance also would require the consideration of both current and future precipitation factors in calculating stormwater runoff and groundwater recharge; current code only takes current precipitation levels into account.

The ordinance’s adoption is mandatory, as Burns explained. He said, “As typical with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, there’s not a whole lot of wiggle room; it’s ‘take it or leave it,’ but you’re not allowed to leave it.”

Borough Administrator John O. Bennett said that, as the ordinance’s changes only apply to “major developments undertaken by the borough,” it is expected to have relatively little impact on the borough’s current projects.

“It’s mostly for major developments; I don’t think we’re going to have too many of them,” he said.

Councilman Robert Lamb made a motion to introduce ordinance 2024-11, which was seconded by Councilman David Finter. The ordinance was introduced 5-0; Councilman James Borowski was not present at Monday’s meeting.

