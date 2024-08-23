POINT PLEASANT — Once a month, Mayor Robert Sabosik encourages residents to stop by borough hall for Mayors Hours, a monthly, informal setting where residents can come in and talk to the mayor, council and administration about whatever is on their minds.

Each month, residents are welcome to come down to the municipal building, located at 2233 Bridge Ave., and speak with the mayor about their issues or concerns but not in a formal council setting.

This has been going on for many years now. Mayor Sabosik said he thinks this is in its seventh or eighth year now.

He said, “Years ago, when we got elected, we had a lot of people who wanted to talk one-on-one with the administration and mayor and council. Some people are quiet, some people don’t like crowds, so some people like to come in and sit and converse with whatever is on their mind, be it a question, problem or any topic we can help.”

Sabosik said this is how Mayor’s Hours came to life.

“It has been very successful,” said the mayor. “A lot of people have come in. We have found a lot of different topics to talk about. We have covered a lot of topics they wanted to talk about and we are able to educate some of the people on what Point Pleasant can bring to the table in regard to problems, concerns or issues.”

Separate from council meetings, Mayors Hours are not reported on and there is no format to these meetings. Sabosik wanted to continue Mayors Hours to give residents who may not be comfortable with the council meeting setting, or could not make the meetings, an outlet where they can still come in and express their opinions or raise concerns.

“It is good for a government to be very transparent, and by having Mayors Hours, I believe it shows that,” said Sabosik. “You are not sitting in front of a dias or a judge, you are sitting, one-on-one, and just talking with people.”

These dates are posted monthly on the borough’s website and can be found in the “Calendar” section of The Ocean Star for Point Pleasant Borough.

