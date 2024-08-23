POINT PLEASANT — Dinosaurs Rock, an interactive fossil program, arrived at Point Pleasant Borough Library on Monday, as children and families alike were transported to a time long ago.

Cindy Fragale, youth services librarian, told The Ocean Star, “I am so excited to host Dinosaurs Rock because they actually bring the museum to us. We are very grateful that this program is funded through a grant from the Ocean County Library Foundation. Who doesn’t like dinosaurs? I mean who doesn’t like dinosaurs? This was a great way to end our summer programming with something fun, educational and hands on.”

Brad Chernoff, educator, was the host for this presentation, as well over 50 kids and their families packed into the library to see life-sized replicas, casts and real fossils of dinosaurs that used to walk the earth.

“Dinosaurs Rock is a traveling museum. We have been in business for 25 years now. We try to travel in New Jersey and the surrounding areas, bringing a variety of real and cast replica fossils, the same exact pieces you would see in a museum, and we educate children on what fossils are, how to make casts, how to find fossils. We build fossils, we use the same pieces as you would see in a museum, right in front of them,” said Chernoff.

Throughout his presentation, the children hung on Chernoff’s every word and he made the presentation both educational and entertaining. He began by bringing out a real fossilized dinosaur egg. Children got the opportunity to touch this fossil, which was met with awe-struck faces.

He also surprised the children with a dinosaur called Therizinosaurus, by first showing the massive claw of this dinosaur. Chernoff then revealed this dinosaur actually had a head smaller than its own claws, and despite the claws looking like they belonged to a carnivore, it was actually an herbivore.

The children in the room couldn’t believe their ears when he told them this. But the kids really got into the program when he showed off the life-size replicas of a Tyrannosaurus skull and footprint. Many of the kids in the room placed their feet inside the footprint, seeing how big this dinosaur really was.

