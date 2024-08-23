BRICK TOWNSHIP — Christian Kohl, 46, of Brick Township, was charged with possession of child pornography, attempted endangering the welfare of a child and attempt to provide obscene material to a minor, according to a Friday, Aug. 16 release from Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Aug. 15, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township Police Department, executed a court-authorized search warrant on Kohl’s residence in Brick Township.

An initial forensic examination of Kohl’s cell phone by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit led to the discovery of several items of child pornography, according to the release.

Billhimer said Kohl was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, to await a detention hearing.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified an IP address associated with a Brick Township residence as the location from which the individual was accessing images of Child Pornography from the internet, according to the release.

According to the press release, a detective was conducting an undercover chat investigation on the Kik messenger service during the months of May 2024 through August 2024.

During the course of the investigation, the detective — posing as a 14 year-old girl — engaged in conversations with a user who identified himself as a 38-year-old male.

