BRADLEY BEACH — The stage is set for a competitive November general election in Bradley Beach. With the deadline to file for candidacy passing this Thursday on Aug. 22, here’s how the election ballot will look for Bradley Beach residents come November 5.

In just over three months, Bradley Beach residents will select the borough’s next mayor, elect a member to the council and vote five residents to a charter commission to study alternative forms of government if the majority of voters choose to do so.

In July, sitting Councilman Al Gubitosi announced his campaign for the executive position. Gubitosi, who has been serving on the dais since 2020, will not be the lone name gunning for the mayor’s post.

According to Borough Clerk Erica Kostyz, resident William Psiuk has thrown his hat in the race for mayor of Bradley Beach.

In addition to serving as a Deputy Coordinator for the Office of Emergency Management, Psiuk is the vice-chairman of the borough’s Land Use Board.

Running on the same “Better Bradley Together” platform as Gubitosi, resident Shana Greenblatt is seeking a seat on the borough council.

While no one publicly announced a campaign for the lone seat on the dais prior to the election deadline, as of August 23 Greenblatt will be competing with resident Donald Warnet for the council seat.

In addition to filing new posts come November, the ballot will feature a referendum question asking voters whether or not they would want to establish a commission to study the borough’s current form of government.

When the ordinance was introduced earlier this year, Borough Attorney Greg Cannon summed up the question stating, “Do you want a charter study commission to investigate the borough’s form of government, yes or no?”

If the majority of voters in Bradley Beach, over 50%, vote yes to that question then a commission of five residents will be put to the task to investigate alternative forms of government for the borough.

In conjunction with the referendum question, voters will select five individuals to the commission. As of Aug. 23, eight candidates are running for the five positions on the charter study commission.

The candidates that filed include Terrence Wright, Deborah Bruynell, Linda Maslanka-Duffy, Tracie Davidson, Arianna Bocco, Donald Greenberg, Thomas J. Coan and Refet Kaplan.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

