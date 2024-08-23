BAY HEAD — The briny smell of the sea was in the air on Saturday, as the Bay Head Fire Company hosted its annual clambake where hundreds gathered for a shellfish feast.

This massive fundraising event is the only one the fire company holds annually, aiming to raise enough money for the entire year.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, despite the cloudy skies, members of the Bay Head Fire Company alongside volunteers served burgers, hot dogs, hot roast beef sandwiches, soda, beer and craft beers – and, of course, thousands of clams.

With live music from Big Bang Baby, fire truck rides, cornhole and face painting, the entire day was filled with fun and excitement.

Deirdre Einhorn, firefighter and one of the many volunteers on hand during the event, said, “This is our one and only charity event for the year. We have 90 volunteers who help run it.”

Einhorn and the rest of the company were hoping to raise over $40,000 in the fundraiser.

Over 1,200 people flocked to the firehouse throughout the day, enjoying all the fire company had to offer.

“This is a Bay Head tradition. This has been going on since 1967 and families come every single year and collect the T-shirts. There are some families who collect these shirts each year, and the one year we didn’t do this because of (Superstorm) Sandy, we purposely made a T-shirt because people wanted them. It is a big thing – friends, family, neighbors, everybody comes together,” said Einhorn.

Einhorn, on behalf of the fire company, thanked all those who showed up to the event, bought a ticket and supported and continue to support the Bay Head Fire Department.

Mayor Bill Curtis told The Ocean Star, “It is put on by the best volunteer fire company a town could ever hope for. It brings people of all ages together in a ‘happy place’ with good foods, all you can eat raw and steamed clams, hot dogs, hamburgers, salad, beverages, DJ Trish to play when the band takes a break and plenty of happy conversation with friends you may only see once a year. It is another staple of Bay Head that people just love. And it is safe. Oh, and the annual T-shirt is a collectible. A lot of smiling faces.”

