SPRING LAKE — The St. Catharine School community and PTA (Parent Teacher Association), will welcome “A Night At The Sands…Starring Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin” for a live musical production and performance benefit, on Friday, Sept. 6.

Michael Dominick – singer, performer and father of three children attending St. Catharine School and advocate of the school and its mission – sought the opportunity to perform as a way to support the institution that serves and nurtures the children of Spring Lake.

“We’re performers on the side and wanted to find a way to give back to the school, and bring a crowd together in support of the school,” said Dominick. “They’ve done so much for our children and our family, and we know they do so much for everyone else’s.”

The evening will be held at The Breakers on the Ocean, at 1507 Ocean Ave. N., from 6 to 9 p.m., backed by a 90-minute seven-piece jazz band on the ballroom floor performing classic hits filled with gags and antics that “made the Rat Pack’s performances legendary,” including a three-course dinner and three-hour open bar for guests and a 50/50 cash raffle.

The show will “Take the audience back to 1960s Las Vegas to the legendary Copa Room of the Sands Hotel, for an evening of music, laughs and nostalgia with two of the most iconic performers of the 20th century, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin,” a St. Catharine School press release states.

“We are looking forward to a fun evening that is sure to sell out. These very talented musicians will be giving their time free of charge to fundraise for the school and foster Saint Catharine’s motto of faith, knowledge and service,” Marybeth Thomas, St. Catharine School PTA President told The Coast Star.

