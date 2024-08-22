After a Nor’easter storm in September ripped the American Flag hoisted at the Squan Life-Saving Station #9, thanks to a combined effort from a group of Manasquan residents and the Squan Beach Life-Saving Station Preservation Committee, Old Glory was once again raised on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Paul Stalknecht, who is part of a wine social group of Manasquan residents that reside close to the tallest flagpole in the borough, spearheaded the effort to restore the American Flag back to its rightful place.

When asked why he thought it’s important that the flag be restored, Stalknecht told The Coast Star, “We’re in America and this is a Life-Saving station and municipal property. Every night a spotlight shines up there and there is nothing there.”

Stalknecht, alongside President of the Squan Beach Life-Saving Station Preservation Committee Ron Jacobson, hoisted the flag as over 30 patriotic Manasquan residents watched along.

According to Jacobson, “nobody knows when that arrived” of the flagpole that exceeds 50 feet tall. However, he revealed that it was not installed by the Life-Saving Service that was in operation between 1854 to 1915. The Coast Guard then took control of the station and installed the flagpole.

Once the flag was raised, the group sang the patriotic tune “God Bless America” and ultimately paused in silence as “The Star Spangled Banner” topped off the restoration of the American Flag at the tallest flagpole in Manasquan.