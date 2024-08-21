WALL TOWNSHIP — Township officials were involved in a heated debate with several members of the public during a committee meeting last Wednesday, Aug. 14, concerning the Monmouth County commissioners’ possible condemnation of Monmouth Executive Airport (MEA).

The grievances gained attention on social media earlier in the week.

“(Commissioner Director) Tom Arnone wants to take over the airport,” said Wall resident Betsy Cross. “And we need you, the committee…it will turn into FedEx and Amazon all day long.”

Mayor Kevin Orender was the recipient of most comments from the public.

Renzo Kolenovic, a Marlboro resident who lost the last election for the county GOP chairman to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, compared the possible condemnation of the airport to Orender’s own business, Orender Family Home for Funerals.

“Mayor has a funeral business. I have a business, too,” Kolenovic said. “Only fascists do this, come and take businesses.”

Wall Township Mayor Kevin Orender told The Coast Star in February of the airport monitoring, “I think this will be great for Wall Township. We’ll know what’s going on in the airport. We’ll have control somehow…” Kolenovic specifically had a quarrel with that last comment at last Wednesday’s meeting.

“If this happens, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) will have control, not Wall Township,” said Kolenovic. “…So when you go home tonight and you go to sleep, remember that.”

The mayor responded to the criticism by stating, “We’re not looking to buy the airport. Your beef is with the county, who is meeting next Thursday (Aug. 22).”

Orender also asked, “Have you ever been in arrears? If you dealt with (Alan) Antaki the way we did, you know (the airport) could be run better.”

Antaki’s attorney, Matthew Dolan, told The Coast Star in February that MEA has “satisfied over $2,800,000 in past due property taxes, interest and penalties,” and since 2021 the airport is “presently current” on all property tax obligations.

Wall Township Administrator Jeff Bertrand by telephone on Tuesday this week confirmed that the airport is current on all property tax obligations.

The county’s condemnation efforts formally began with a resolution approved on Nov. 9, 2023. The resolution sought to gain access to the airport under the state’s eminent domain law and hired the law firm O’Toole Scrivo, of Cedar Grove, to handle the process.

The county’s resolution states the county is also permitted to conduct any “studies, surveys, tests, soundings, borings (drilling holes in the ground to determine its safety to build on) and appraisals” as long as it is during business hours. The airport is currently open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At their May 23 meeting, the county commissioners introduced and approved a resolution to request qualifications for a “qualified professional to perform a feasibility analysis and provide feasibility advice related to the (airport).”

According to the commissioners’ meeting documents, on July 23, the commissioners approved two requests for quotes (RFQ) of contractors in the area: one for appraisal services from Wade Appraisal, LLC., of Metuchen, and the other for airport consultant services from Merchant Aviation, LLC, of Summit.

When contacted by The Coast Star this week, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone shared a statement via email, “On July 23, 2024, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners extended a request for qualifications (RFQ) to identify feasibility and appraisal firms with the experience and expertise to provide the appropriate guidance as it relates to the conditions, safety, security, and financial standing of the airport.”

He continued, “We are now issuing a request for proposals to gather a better understanding of the feasibility firms’ plans and costs. We will be reissuing the RFQ for appraisal firms as the firms that responded during the first round did not have the experience or qualifications we need for this project.This is all part of the investigative nature of the County’s interest in the airport and no decisions have been made regarding acquisition or future plans. This will be a deliberative and transparent process like the County undertakes on all projects.”

Antaki stated in press releases earlier this year that he has “no intention of selling the airport. Antaki purchased the property from the Brown family in 2013, according to the airport’s website, after its longtime owner, Ed Brown, died in 2006.

“Absolutely not, there is nothing in place and he plans on keeping the airport,” said Rita Spader, airport director of business development and marketing, when asked about Antaki’s interest in selling the airport. “He will continue to fight either until they take it from him or until death.”

The airport, which is documented on the county tax map as Block 917, Lots 13, 13.01, 13.04, 14, 14.01, 62, 64, 66, 66.01 and 68, is located with Route 34 to the east, Belmar Boulevard to the north, Squankum Road to the west and Wall Stadium Speedway and West Hurley Pond Road to the south.

The airport property was purchased as an original 700-acre tract by Brown, and has served as a stopping point for private flights of presidents, vice presidents, movie stars, artists and musicians, according to the airport’s website. It is now roughly 800 acres in size.

NEXT MEETING

The next committee meeting will be on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. in the township municipal building, located at 2700 Allaire Road. Agendas are available outside before meetings or the day of online at wallnj.gov.