A video circulating online this week appears to show Belmar Police arresting a surfer on Belmar beach, sparking waves of outrage on Facebook groups, in particular as to whether or not excessive force was used by the police who seemingly made the arrest because he did not have a beach badge.

The video can be viewed on multiple online posts, including this one on Reddit. Warning: the video has disturbing language and the contents may not be appropriate for all ages.

Belmar officials released a statement Wednesday night stating that the individual in the video is 28-year-old Liam Mahoney of Junction City, Calif., who has been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and a petty disorderly persons offense, in addition to being issued a borough ordinance for Beach Badge Required, according to the release.

The release says that a thorough review of the circumstances of the arrest will be conducted, in accordance with applicable New Jersey Office of the Attorney General guidelines.

In the video, which amassed over 67,000 plays on Facebook as of Wednesday afternoon, four police officers are seen in an altercation with a male surfer. The male and a woman on the scene can be heard stating that they have beach badges.

While it is unclear the circumstances of the situation before the recording begins, the video shows that while being restrained by two police officers, one officer puts his arm around the surfer’s neck before the surfer is thrown into the sand, then put in handcuffs and removed from the beach.

The Belmar Police Department Facebook page quickly received comments questioning the matter on several posts, demanding a response to the incident.

An official statement from Belmar Police did not come until Wednesday night and stated, “Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. constitution and State law.”

Beachfront Director Harry Harsin declined to comment, telling The Coast Star it was a police matter and therefore inappropriate to comment on.

Mayor Gerald Buccafusco did not return a call for comment.

According to borough code, “each and every person entering upon and using the beachfront of the borough, whether for the purpose of using the water adjacent thereto for bathing or swimming or otherwise, shall obtain and display a badge.”

The New Jersey Public Trust Doctrine establishes the public’s right to use tidal waters.

In 2019, the New Jersey State Legislature passed a Public Access Law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy and explicitly incorporates the Public Trust Doctrine’s right of public access.

The doctrine states, “The public has the right to tidal lands and waters for navigation, fishing, and recreational uses, and, moreover, that even land that is no longer flowed by the tide but that was artificially filled is considered to be public trust land and the property of the State (N.J.S.A. 13:1D-150(1)(b)).”