BRIELLE — The I Ski for James Foundation will be holding its first annual fundraiser at the Pig & Parrot on Aug. 28 with entertainment by two bands from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and at 8 p.m.

James was an avid skier and a member of the Hunter Mountain alpine, freestyle and freeride teams. James was a seventh-grader at Brielle Elementary who died in January.

Jim Cali, James’ father and event organizer, said, “He was skiing since he was able to walk. He loved it, he was an alpine racer, a freestyle skier and a freeride skier. He competed on three different teams up there and his sister is a ski racer. He’s done it his whole life, he’s grown up in it.”

Cali told The Coast Star that the foundation was started in James’ memory.

According to the foundation, several of James’ friends could not participate on the team due to the high expenses of team membership and competition fees. The fundraiser will be raising funds for scholarships to kids whose families cannot afford to join skiing teams.

Scholarships are available to anyone who would like to participate in the alpine, freestyle and freeride teams and information about the scholarship will be available at Hunter Mountain.

Turnpike Mike is scheduled to play from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and The Hump Day Band will play at 8 p.m.

The fundraiser, which is taking place at the Pig & Parrot, located at 201 Union Lane, Brielle, will have a door cost of $20, which will allow event-goers the ability to enjoy drink specials.

The fundraiser will include a 50/50, giveaways and raffles.

Cali said that he believes that the fundraiser will be an annual event at the Pig & Parrot every year.

Cali said, “This (fundraiser) fund part of the scholarship and a bigger fundraiser in March.”

FUTURE FUNDRAISER

A future fundraiser will be held in March at Hunter Mountain with a series of races taking place with the competition teams participating.

The fundraiser will be open to the public and people can choose to participate in alpine or freeride races.

The exact date of the fundraiser has not been determined yet.