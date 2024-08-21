BRIELLE — The Brielle Education Foundation (BEF) has announced a new fundraiser to be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 1 to 6 p.m. throughout the neighborhoods of Brielle.

The Brielle Education Foundation is a non-profit organization raising funds for enriching the educational opportunities of Brielle Elementary students, according to its website.

Chelsea Shea is President of the BEF this year. She explained that participants will bike along a scenic route with their teams from home to home throughout the borough. There will be about four backyards on each route.

Each house will feature delicious dishes from favorite local restaurants including: Rella’s, Local Smoke, Whispers, Nauti Butler, Top That! Donuts, Shore Spot, Reef & Barrel, Rollins and Hart Candy Co., Pig & Parrot, Hooked Up Pizza. Other restaurants are also being added as the event comes together.

The houses on the tour are still being finalized.

An after party is planned at Pig & Parrot, located at 201 Union Lane, where there will be drink specials for ticket holders.

Funds raised from this event are earmarked for the school’s media center.

Shea said, “We want to make sure the media center is one that sets Brielle Elementary apart from other schools.”

The BEF hopes to create a maker space and provide appropriate technology to the center that has been out of commission due to a water leak the last year or so, she said.

Registration is online at brielleeducationfoundation.org on the Events page. Tickets are on sale now through Sept. 1. Tickets cost $75 and include a T-shirt, which serves as your entry pass for the Brielle Backyard Bike Tour. Brielle Elementary teachers and staff can participate at a reduced rate of $50 per ticket.