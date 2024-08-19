BRICK TOWNSHIP — Michele Nycz, 60, and Aimee Lonczak, 51, both of Brick Township, have been sentenced to 364 days in Ocean County Jail as a condition of a four-year probationary term, as a result of their previously entered guilty pleas to two counts of animal cruelty in connection with an investigation that began on Dec. 2, 2022 in Brick, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Both defendants appeared before Judge Guy Ryan, who additionally imposed a lifetime ban on animal ownership and working with animals, as well as, community service involving animals.

Judge Ryan also sentenced Lonczak to 364 days in Ocean County Jail as a result of her previously entered guilty plea to child neglect in connection with the same investigation. The sentences will run concurrently.

Nycz pled guilty to the charges before Judge Ryan on June 24, and Lonczak pled guilty to the charges before Judge Ryan on June 25.

On Dec. 2, 2022, officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive after an anonymous complaint that the residents were running a puppy mill.

While speaking with the residents, Nycz and Lonczak, in the driveway of the residence, responding officers heard barking and could detect a strong odor coming from the residence.

Officers were permitted to enter the residence and immediately detected an intense odor and unsanitary conditions. Additionally, the officers observed animal crates containing dogs and cats stacked on top of one another.

Due to the conditions existing in the home at the time, the officers were forced to exit the residence and requested a hazmat team respond.

Rescuers in hazmat equipment subsequently removed approximately 129 dogs and 43 cats located in the residence, and the bodies of two dead dogs.

Lonczak and Nycz, who resided at the residence with Lonczak’s 16-year-old child, were both taken into custody at the scene and were transported to Ocean County Jail. They were both subsequently released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

