Kathleen (Kathy) R. Bolger (née Hyland), 86, of Lavallette, NJ, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2024 at home after a courageous battle with lung cancer.



Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Francis Bolger, in 2005 and her son Francis Bolger, Jr. in 2015.



She is survived by her three children: Francine Young of Lavallette