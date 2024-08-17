POINT PLEASANT — The curtains have risen and fallen on another successful season of the Artist Collective Troupe’s summer show, “Spelling Bee,” with proceeds going to the Rescue Ridge animal shelter.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a comedic musical about six awkward preteens vying for the spelling bee championship, and the eclectic adults who present it.

“Throughout the show, hilarious and heartwarming details are revealed about each of the kids’ home lives and personalities, making ‘Spelling Bee’ a show that truly leaves you both laughing and tearing up,” said Chelsea Carlson, director of music and media with ACT.

She said, “We chose this show because we found it to be really funny, and because we loved the interactive aspect of it, which includes three audience volunteers participating in the bee at each performance. We really wanted to lean into the immersive experience for ‘Spelling Bee,’ choosing to do it at the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant, a venue that could realistically host a spelling bee, and having all of our volunteers treat it as though it were a real spelling bee and not a musical when people asked.”

Carlson also said ACT’s cast interacted with the audience before the show and during intermission in character, to keep up the illusion that this was a spelling bee and they were actually the spellers. This was inspired by the Broadway show, “Peter Pan Goes Wrong,” which she saw last year.

In total, there were 11 people on cast ages 13 to adult, and five people on ACT’s technical crew.

“We think all three performances went great. ‘Spelling Bee’ featured the smallest cast we have ever had for a production, and because of that, everyone became very close and it felt like a family, which we think translated onstage,” said Carlson. “This show, more than others, required a lot of trust in your fellow actors due to the improvisation aspects and the unpredictability of audience volunteers, and it was very evident that this cast knew how to work together as a unit.”

“Spelling Bee” ran on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

