Christian Kohl, 46, of Brick Township, was charged with possession of child pornography, attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and attempt to provide obscene material to a minor, according to a Friday, Aug. 16 release from Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On August 15, Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, and Brick Township Police Department, executed a court-authorized search warrant on Kohl’s residence in Brick Township.

An initial forensic examination of Kohl’s cell phone by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit led to the discovery of several items of child pornography, according to the release.

Billhimer said, Kohl was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified an IP address associated with a Brick Township residence as the location from which the individual was accessing images of Child Pornography from the internet, according to the release.

According to the press release, a detective was conducting an undercover chat investigation on the Kik messenger service during the months of May 2024 through August 2024. During the course of the investigation, the detective — posing as a 14 year-old girl — engaged in conversations with a user who identified himself as a 38 year-old male. During these conversations, the user sent numerous inappropriate nude photos and videos of himself to the detective, although the detective advised the user that “she” was only 14 years-old on multiple occasions. The user was ultimately identified as Kohl, according to the press release.

This investigation was the result of a referral from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The ICAC Task Force received cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was sending/receiving images of child pornography from the internet, according to the release.

Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Brick Township Police Department, and New Jersey State Police ICAC Task Force, for their collaborative assistance in connection with this investigation leading to Kohl’s arrest.

The press release reads, “The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”