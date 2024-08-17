The 29th annual Antique Rolling Iron Auto show has been postponed from this Sunday to Sunday, Aug. 25, due to forecasted rain.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include over 100 antique automobiles on display, music and food trucks.

All proceeds will benefit The Historic Village at Allaire, which has just re-opened following a month-long closure. See Related Story.