BAY HEAD — Residents of Bay Head were taken on a journey through time, as the final Mayor’s Walk of the summer featured a prehistoric showcase of the various animals that once called Bay Head their home.

The Mayor’s Walks are part of the Mayor’s Wellness Campaign, co-chaired by Meryl Clement.

“I feel like people enjoy the community they live in. There is always something more they can learn about the community they live in,” she told The Ocean Star.

“This is also a wonderful way to spend some time with the mayor and incorporate wellness into your life. We always walk somewhere, so it’s about exercise and learning and spending some time with our mayor, who wants to spend time with the people,” she said.

Residents first grab their “dino-bites” before starting on the walk, which were cups of snacks in dinosaur-themed cups. This was one the of the largest Mayor’s Walks ever attended, according to Clement, with over 25 people of all ages, ranging from kids to adults, joining in on a walk through time.

While finding fossils in Bay Head is incredibly difficult, the walk offered insight into the past of Bay Head, which had been underwater for billions of years.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.