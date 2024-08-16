SPRING LAKE — The borough council awarded the restaurant concession bid for the former Wells Fargo Bank building — located at the corner of Third and Morris avenues, that will be converted into a restaurant/affordable housing use — to local entrepreneurs Marilyn Schlossbach and Bret Morgan.

The agreement is a 15-year lease with two five-year options to renew, meaning Morgan and Schlossbach could run the restaurant for the next 25 years. The lease is $150,000 per year with an annual increase of 2.5%, according to the resolution.

The pact includes a year-round concessionaire’s liquor license which is issued by the state to the Borough of Spring Lake since the municipality owns the building, which was part of the vision behind the purchase of the building by borough officials.

Schlossbach is the owner of White Chapel Projects in Long Branch. Her partner Morgan is the founder of Fresh Markets, which began in Asbury Park.

Mayor Jennifer Naughton described Schlossbach as “creative and successful” at Tuesday’s meeting, “She is a very well known restaurateur in New Jersey with very strong roots in Monmouth and Ocean County. If you’ve ever been to Asbury, she’s opened and created a number of very successful restaurants in Asbury Park.”

Mayor Naughton said that Schlossbach and Morgan put together a “very impressive bid” with samples of menus and her expectation of how the restaurant will be run.

Since everything in the bank building, located at 1123 Third Ave., has been gutted out with the exception of the vault and some utilities like gas and electricity, she said that the bidder is getting a “shell.”

“It’s a big project. They’re going to have to build a commercial kitchen and they’re going to have to build out a restaurant, as well,” said Naughton.

“She had some really attractive ideas that I think the entire council appreciated for her vision for that building, and her vision for the staff, and her vision for the menu…I think it was in sync very much with what the borough was looking for in a bidder for this project,” she said.

Spring Lake Borough Administrator Dempsey said on Wednesday, “The borough is excited. This is something that is unique. With some out-of-the-box thinking we are accomplishing three goals — affordable housing, a bar and restaurant for the downtown and also we’re preserving a building from the early 1900s.”

VISION FOR THE RESTAURANT

Following the meeting, Morgan and Schlossbach both shared their excitement about the bid award.

“We’re thrilled,” Morgan said. “We’ve had businesses in Asbury Park together, but never really worked together,” he said of Schlossbach. “We kind of round each other out and we’re having fun meeting people in town and coming up with a unique concept for Spring Lake.”

Schlossbach added, “I’m just really grateful for the reception we’re getting in town.”

Schlossbach shared that she has been working in Spring Lake consulting on a restaurant concept being opened by Faherty Spring Lake, which owns a clothing store in town. They are opening Faherty Sun & Waves All Day Kitchen this weekend. This concept is called a Coastal Market and will also be on Third Avenue at the corner of Washington Avenue.

“It feels great to be back in Spring Lake and get back into the culinary part of my field. I love the town, the community here and how everyone supports each other,” she said.

“People would ask me, ‘when will you open a Spring Lake restaurant?’” she said. “It never was the right time until this moment.”

The pair have another similar project in Avon that is also a restaurant concept inside a former bank building on Main Street. That project began in 2019, but has had delays. Morgan says, “We’re hoping that gets resolved later this year.” Schlossbach and Morgan are partners on that restaurant, which is slated to be called Sylvan Hall.

He said that the project is similar in that it’s an adaptive use of an old bank building, but the concepts will be different. He added, “We are hoping to become an activity space for the community of Spring Lake.”

Morgan says their goal is to be open next summer.

Schlossbach said the plan for the location is a “neighborhood bistro with French Americana cuisine.” She said she hopes it’s a place people can go to all the time, not just for special occasions. They are still working on a name for the restaurant.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING PLANS

The borough purchased the Wells Fargo bank building for $2.9 million in 2022, with the intent to convert the space into a mixed-concept plan including housing and a restaurant.

The housing portion of the project is completely separate from the restaurant’s lease.

According to Dempsey, there will be three two-bedroom apartments on the second floor. The second floor will also have some office or dry storage for the restaurant.

Dempsey said the borough plans to partner with a developer on three apartments on the top floor of the building. He said the borough is likely to partner with the nonprofit Affordable Housing Alliance, which they said has worked on other affordable housing projects in the borough, including on Warren Avenue.

Dempsey said the borough also will enlist Joe Griffin of Griffin Enterprises in Sea Girt as a project manager on this building. Dempsey said, “Since it’s pretty complex, we will use him again and have had success with him in the past.” Griffin will coordinate the restaurant and affordable housing project, according to Dempsey, and will act as the borough’s representative on the project.

“This is the end of one whole long process that got us here. I know it’s just beginning now, but I think we’re all looking forward to the next year or so,” said the mayor at Tuesday night’s meeting.