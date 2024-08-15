There is nothing that makes me more hesitant to take advice than hearing it from someone who doesn’t seem qualified to give it, so allow me to introduce myself and explain why I am qualified to write this.

My name is Isabelle (preferably Izzy) Farina and I am a rising junior studying journalism at the University of Georgia. Not only have I personally experienced all the emotions that come with being a college freshman, but I also watched my three older siblings go off to college and adjust to their new surroundings.

Starting college can either be a super daunting or super exciting new adventure (or maybe a little bit of both), so here is what I recommend to ensure the smoothest transition.

As a professional overpacker, I urge you, do not bring everything you own. I promise you that extra pair of sweatpants that you think you’ll miss will be forgotten about by the time you get there. Dorm rooms are too small to hold all your belongings, the less clutter the better. It’s better to focus on remembering all your necessities.

My next tip should not be applied to packing, but in general, say ‘yes’ to everything. Of course, this excludes things you shouldn’t be doing or don’t feel comfortable doing, but as a general sentiment for making the most of your first year, never turn down an invitation. Say ‘yes’ to getting lunch with a classmate, going for a walk after class, studying with a new friend, whatever it is, take every opportunity to meet new people and acquaint yourself with your new circumstances. I was given this advice my freshman year and it really helped me push myself out of my comfort zone.

While I am confident that saying ‘yes’ is almost always the more productive choice, I also firmly believe you should only do things you are interested in. There is no value in doing things that don’t fuel your passions or serve you a purpose in the future.

On that note, my next biggest piece of advice is don’t be afraid to switch majors. It will be incredibly beneficial for the rest of your life if you are honest with yourself about what you want to do as a career, instead of pretending you want something that makes you miserable. I began college as a pharmaceutical sciences major intending to go to medical school (if you can believe it), and three weeks in I realized I hated it and it was not the path for me. Immediately after I switched to journalism, I felt a change in my feelings towards school. I was finally getting to learn about something that excites me. Studying no longer felt like a chore or something weighing me down, but rather something I look forward to and an inspiring glimpse into my future. If I wasn’t honest with myself about my true passions, I would have missed out on the endless opportunities available to me at my school.

When you’re studying something you’re passionate about, you shouldn’t feel compelled to skip class, but if you do, my next tip is don’t. Always go to class. Education, especially college, is such a gift, and always remember you are incredibly lucky to be able to get one. Not everyone has the privilege of going to college and getting to study what they are most interested in. There is so much to learn about the world and you are so fortunate that you get to, you should make the most of even your gen-ed courses that seem tiresome and boring. Even if these classes seem pointless and unrelated to your major, they are required for a reason, so you might as well make the most of them. Just because it is not like high school where someone is hounding you about your attendance, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go.

Going to class is the bare minimum. There is so much available to you at your school, take advantage of all the opportunities. That being said, my final tip is get involved. I can guarantee you there are countless clubs or organizations that you will find that fits your needs and will help you achieve your goals for the future. It is very unlikely that at another time in your life you will be surrounded by people of similar age and interests as you, so you should make the most of it. Aside from your curriculum, there is so much to be learned from your classmates and fellow students.

Those are my biggest tips of advice that I have learned after freshman year, and still try to apply to my daily college life. As I said, college really is such a blessing and if you make the most of it, you will walk away after four years having had an incredible experience. I hope something I said resonates with you, but even if it doesn’t — good luck with your freshman year!