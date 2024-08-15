As we approach the dog days of summer it’s a great time of the season to check off any bucket list items before school comes around again. There are a surprising number of ways to enjoy summer fun, while still getting an education in our area. Night & Day has rounded up some of our favorites.

MONMOUTH COUNTY HISTORIC SITES

Monmouth County Parks System has many unique offerings including hiking, camps, events, camping, golf courses and so much more. There are certainly educational opportunities at all of these many locations. Detailed information can be found at monmouthcountyparks.com.

The historic sites offer a unique chance to learn about Monmouth County’s history in person. There are nearly 2,000 downloadable historic site forms and interactive site maps available at monmouthcountyparks.com. The Monmouth County Historic Sites Inventory (MCHSI) is a comprehensive survey of the county’s architectural and historic resources, initiated in 1980. A systematic survey of the county’s 53 municipalities and 472 square miles identified nearly 2,000 sites, including individual structures and structures within districts and streetscapes.The MCHSI expands upon the existing State and National Register of Historic Places, with the dual goals of identifying historic structures not currently protected by these registers and providing the public with a greater awareness of the historic structures in their communities.

HISTORIC WALNFORD

Start your historic exploration at Historic Walnford — a place to appreciate over 200 years of social, industrial and agricultural history reflected through five generations of the Waln family. Historic Walnford is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reserved group tours available 609-259-6275.

HISTORIC LONGSTREET FARM

Historic Longstreet Farm is a living historical farm located in Holmdel Park that allows people to experience life as it was in rural Monmouth County during the 1890’s. Costumed interpreters show both daily and seasonal agricultural and domestic activities. Open daily year round, visitors may enter at their leisure, free of charge. Regular hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day, the farm is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groups must have a confirmed reservation. Call 732-946-3758, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The farmhouse is open weekend and holiday afternoons March 1 through December 31.

HISTORIC PORTLAND PLACE

Owned by the Hartshorne family for most of its long history, Portland Place is closely interwoven with the early settlement of the Navesink Highlands, the Hartshone family, and the lands that are now Hartshorne Woods Park. Located on a magnificent site overlooking the Navesink River, the restored 18th century house, furnishings, art and exhibits help tell the story of the region’s history and the Hartshorne family legacy in Monmouth County. Guided tours offered seasonally; our 2024 season runs May 4-November 24.

MONMOUTH NJ 250

The upcoming 250th anniversary of America has created an opportunity to revisit the history of the area. While the celebrations are still quite far away — in 2026 — the county has begun collecting a treasure trove of historical information about the county.

The website — monmouthnj250.org — reads, “Monmouth County was truly a battleground in the cause of freedom, but in the almost 250 years since, Monmouth County has grown and flourished to be the ideal place to live, work and play.”

As part of the preparations for the birthday, a traveling exhibit has been created and detailed information regarding the Battle of Monmouth, Daily Life During the Revolution, Constitutional Controversy and more are filled with great detail and learning opportunities. Match the information to the locations and make a day trip out of exploring Monmouth County’s rich history.

OCEAN COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION

Ocean County Parks and Recreation offers a wide variety of outdoor activities in 27 parks and conservation areas. With over 4,000 acres of preserved and well maintained land you can enjoy hiking, biking, swimming, canoeing, fishing, ball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds and so much more. With parks from Point Pleasant to Tuckerton you’re sure to find an adventure near you.

The Ocean County Natural Lands Trust Program was established in 1997 as a way to preserve the natural beauty of Ocean County, and protect our watershed. By preserving open space, Ocean County has established over 17,000 acres of land for public use. The public enjoy many activities from kayaking along the bay, to hiking miles of trail, or hunting on over 13,000 acres.

VIRTUAL VIDEOS BY PARK NATURALISTS

Ocean County Parks offers virtual nature lessons in a growing collection of videos created in the Ocean County Parks and hosted by park naturalists. When access to get out to the park is limited, parents, teachers and students can enjoy the Ocean County Park’s experience virtually.

TOURS THROUGH COUNTY PARKS

Ocean County offers many educational tour opportunities throughout their many parks.

CATTUS ISLAND WEEKEND PROGRAMS

Join a park naturalist for “Scales and Tales” as they dispel the myths and fears of native reptiles. Visitors will see live snakes and turtles up close and personal and learn what makes these native species so special, and why they are such an important part of the local ecosystem. There is no registration required for this event that begins at the Cooper Environmental Center, Cattus Island County Park, Toms River, every Saturday and Sunday, from 1:30 to 2p.m. There is no charge for this all ages program.

Take a nature walk with a park naturalist on Saturdays and Sundays, 2 to 3 p.m., leading off from the Cooper Environmental Center in Toms River, and you’ll cover various topics each week. At the end of August, you can learn about Butterfly and Bog garden stroll and Life in a Mosquito Ditch.

CLOVERDALE FARM COUNTY PARK

Learn how the Cloverdale Farm County Park’s bird population changes month by month during an informative one-hour bird walk, which is accessible for all levels of birders. Be prepared to walk a mile, wear comfortable sneakers or boots, dress for the weather, and bring a pair of binoculars. The walk leads off from the program room at Cloverdale Farm County Park, Barnegat. The walks are held monthly on August 17 and on September 7, 8 to 9 a.m. There is no fee and no registration required. The walk is ideal for those aged 9 years and up.

JAKES BRANCH COUNTY PARK WALK & TALKS

Live animal Talks offer visitors a chance to meet the animals of Jakes Branch County Park and get an up close look at the park’s inhabitants and learn about each species. The talks are first-come, first serve with no registration required and they last about 20 minutes. Meet at the Nature Center, Jakes Branch County Park in Beachwood on Sundays, beginning July 7 and running through Septe. 22, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Join a park naturalist on a brief but informative nature walk through Jakes Branch during an All Discovery Nature Walk. The 30-minute walks start at the Nature Center, Jakes Branch County Park, in Beachwood on Sundays, July 7 through Sept. 22, beginning at 2:00 p.m. These walks are ideal for all ages.

Drop In and Discover nature when you drop by and join Ocean County Parks for a free activity and craft at the Nature Center, Jakes Branch County Park, in Beachwood on Sundays, beginning July 7 through Sept. 22 between 1:30 and 3 pm. The crafts are ideal for ages 3 to 5 years old.

Visit oceancountyparks.org for more opportunities to explore and learn in tandem.

ALLAIRE STATE PARK & VILLAGE

The Historic Village at Allaire was once an iron-producing, factory-town known as the Howell Iron Works, Co. Now the historic village has a walking history tour for local visitors to enjoy. The interactive museum allows visitors to take their own tours or join guided tours held throughout the year. Costume-clad volunteers can provide details on life in the village which includes a carpentry and pattern making shop, a blacksmith shop, a bakery, a boarding house, a blast furnace, mills to finish iron products, a school, a church, a general store with a post office, and workers’ homes.

Visit allairevillage.org to learn about upcoming tours and events in the Historic Village, which is also part of the Allaire State Park. The park is maintained by the NJ Division of Parks and Forestry and is part of the New Jersey Coastal Heritage Trail Route. It’s also home to the Pine Creek Railroad, which gives young learners a chance to experience rail travel and learn about the history of the seam era. Bird and wildlife opportunities are plentiful throughout the parks large networking of trails. If you’re looking to extend your learning to a 24-hour experience, you can also find camping opportunities in the park. Visit nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/parks/allairestatepark.html for more information.

AREA MUSEUMS

There are a handful of local museums that are ideal for a rainy day of activity and learning.

INFOAGE SCIENCE & HISTORY MUSEUM

Wall Township’s InfoAge Science Museum offers exhibits, tours, field trips and shows and events right here in Wall Township. Located at 2201 Marconi Road, InfoAge has evolved into a consortium of science and history museums and exhibits which serve as the focal point for the preservation and interpretation of New Jersey’s rich communications, computer, and electronic technology and history. It is a place where children and families are educated in the technologies we use today, many of which were developed at Camp Evans.

The InfoAge campus includes 16 buildings on a historic campus which opened in the early 1900s as a Marconi wireless telegraph station, served as a Navy/RCA communications laboratory during World War I, and was known as the Camp Evans Signal Corps Research and Development laboratory from World War II until 1997. These events and others earned InfoAge a designation by the U.S. Department of the Interior on the National Register of Historic Places and prestigious status as a National Historic Landmark.

The science and history museums are open 12 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $12 for ages 13+ and $8 for ages 4 to 12. Children under 4 can visit for free. Parking is free. More information can be found at infoage.org.

NEW JERSEY VIETNAM VETERANS’ MEMORIAL AND VIETNAM ERA MUSEUM

Holmdel is the site of the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial, Vietnam Era Museum and Educational Center, which is the only one of its kind in the nation.

Visit with an educational experience in mind and you’ll join more than 14,000 visitors each year. The facility was planned to augment the memorial to help visitors gain a better understanding of the war in Southeast Asia and the surrounding political strife in America. It complements the solemnity of the memorial with a dynamic and lively learning environment.

The 10,000-square-foot facility includes an exhibit area that shows the chronology of the war, touch screen computers that provide visitors with an interactive glance at historical events, as well as personal photographs submitted by Vietnam veterans and their families.

The museum also hosts oral histories of the people who lived through this era.

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial is adjacent to the museum and honors 1,562 New Jersians who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The memorial and education center is at the PNC Arts Center, Exit 116 from the Garden State Parkway, 732-335-0033, www.njvvmf.org The memorial is open 24 hours a day and the museum open Tue. – Sat., 10 am – 4pm.

NATIONAL GUARD MILITIA MUSEUM

You can discover the history of the NJ Military on the Sea Girt Army Camp’s National Guard Training Center at 100 Camp Drive.

The National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey tells the story of the state’s Militia and National Guard beginning with Dutch, Swedish and British colonization through the War for Independence to the Civil War, World Wars I and II and up to the present day, paying particular attention to the diversity of the New Jersey citizen soldier and his or her experience.

Notably, the museum has one of the largest collections of New Jersey related Civil War research material in the country, including copies of diaries, letters, newspaper clippings, memoirs, regimental histories and articles.

Visit https://njmilitiamuseum.org/ for more information. The museum is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.