MANASQUAN — Stop The High-Risk Power Cables, a grassroots group of residents who oppose the cable that is part of the Atlantic Shores Offshore Winds South Project, will now host its planned community meeting online via Zoom due to an overwhelming number of registrants.

The meeting will be held on Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Attendees must register in order to access the Zoom link, and can do so by visiting www.stopthehighriskpowercables.org/register.html.

Group leader Lynnette Viviani said on Tuesday night, “Due to the overwhelming response from residents who are hungry for information about Gov. Murphy’s plan to put high-risk offshore wind transmission cables under our residential streets, we have been forced to move to a larger venue for our Aug. 19 community education meeting.”

Plans changed on Wednesday, when registrations continued to grow. After the two original venues were unable to accommodate the meetings over 225 registrants, group leaders decided the best option would be to hold the meeting online.

Viviani and Kimberly Paterson are leaders of the Stop The High-Risk Power Cables group, who have also posted bright yellow lawn signs in the area. The group opposes the cable that is part of the Atlantic Shores Offshore Winds South Project, which includes plans to run power cables under the streets of the local community.

According to Paterson, the upcoming informational meeting will cover the magnitude of the proposed project, the direct impact the power cables will have on the greater community and “how this process has not been transparent” to local residents.

Paterson said the group invited several local government officials including Manasquan Mayor Mike Mangan, Sea Girt Mayor Donald Fetzer and Assemblyman Paul Kanitra. In addition, several citizen speakers including Mike Dean from Save the East Coast and Cindy Zipf from Clean Ocean Action will also be present to discuss the proposed project. Keith Moore, the director of government affairs for Defend Brigantine Beach, will discuss how Cape May citizens succeeded in stopping proposed plans for offshore wind in that area.