MANASQUAN — Stop The High-Risk Power Cables, a bipartisan, grassroots, self-funded group of residents who oppose the cable that is part of the Atlantic Shores Offshore Winds South Project, will move their planned community meeting to a larger venue.

“Due to the overwhelming response from residents who are hungry for information about Gov. Murphy’s plan to put high-risk offshore wind transmission cables under our residential streets, we have been forced to move to a larger venue for our Aug. 19 community education meeting,” group leader Lynnette Viviani said on Tuesday night.

The new meeting site is Spring Lake Manor, located at 415 NJ Route 71 in Spring Lake Heights. The meeting will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Viviani added, “We have a great group of very knowledgeable speakers lined up and will take written questions from attendees during the last half hour.”

More than 200 area residents already have registered at www.stopthehighriskpowercables.org/register.html.

Admission to th eAug. 19 meeting will be on a first come, first served basis. Viviani said residents are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat.