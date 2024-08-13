MANASQUAN — Stop The High-Risk Power Cables, a bipartisan, grassroots, self-funded group of residents who oppose the cable that is part of the Atlantic Shores Offshore Winds South Project, will move their planned community meeting to a larger venue.
“Due to the overwhelming response from residents who are hungry for information about Gov. Murphy’s plan to put high-risk offshore wind transmission cables under our residential streets, we have been forced to move to a larger venue for our Aug. 19 community education meeting,” group leader Lynnette Viviani said on Tuesday night.
The new meeting site is Spring Lake Manor, located at 415 NJ Route 71 in Spring Lake Heights. The meeting will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
Viviani added, “We have a great group of very knowledgeable speakers lined up and will take written questions from attendees during the last half hour.”
More than 200 area residents already have registered at www.stopthehighriskpowercables.org/register.html.
Admission to th eAug. 19 meeting will be on a first come, first served basis. Viviani said residents are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat.
Viviani and Kimberly Paterson are leaders of the Stop The High-Risk Power Cables group, who have also posted bright yellow lawn signs in the area. The group opposes the cable that is part of the Atlantic Shores Offshore Winds South Project, which includes plans to run power cables under the streets of the local community.
According to Paterson, the upcoming informational meeting will cover the magnitude of the proposed project, the direct impact the power cables will have on the greater community and an education on “how this process has not been transparent” to local residents.
Paterson said the group invited several local government officials including Manasquan Mayor Mike Mangan, Sea Girt Mayor Donald Fetzer and Assemblyman Paul Kanitra. In addition, several citizen speakers including Mike Dean from Save the East Coast and Cindy Zipf from Clean Ocean Action will also be present to discuss the proposed project. Keith Moore, the director of government affairs for Defend Brigantine Beach, will discuss how Cape May citizens succeeded in stopping proposed plans for offshore wind in their area.
For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.
For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.