POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A small fire broke out on a northbound NJ Transit train in Point Beach on Saturday afternoon, causing slight delays on the North Jersey Coast Line.

In a statement to The Ocean Star, NJ Transit senior public information officer Kyalo Mulumba said that the underside of the second car North Jersey Coast Line train 4736 caught fire while traveling through Point Pleasant Beach Saturday due to an electrical issue.

“At approximately 12:33 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, North Jersey Coast Line train 4736, which departed Bay Head at 12:30 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Long Branch at 1:09 p.m., experienced an electrical fire in the vestibule stairwell between the first and second cars, near the Washington Avenue crossing,” he said.

“The fire was extinguished by the Point Pleasant Fire Department. There were no reported injuries to the 30 customers and crew on board. Train traffic was temporarily stopped but has since resumed. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene and leading the investigation,” said Mulumba.

Ocean Fire Co. officials in a Facebook post on Saturday confirmed that it and Point Pleasant Beach Fire Co. had responded to the fire.

“This afternoon Ocean Fire Company and Point Pleasant Beach Fire Co. #2 responded to the area of the Washington Avenue train crossing for a reported train fire,” said Ocean Fire Co. “First arriving units found smoke coming from the train with the conductor reporting an active fire under one of the cars with possible extension into the car.”

The fire company further said that the fire was “isolated” and did not spread elsewhere on the train, and attributed the small fire to an issue with the train’s “power supply.”

“Crews investigated finding a small fire under the stairs leading into the car due to an issue with the power supply for the train,” it said. “The fire was isolated to the area of the fire with no (further) extension.”

“The scene was turned over to NJ Transit for further investigation,” the fire company said.

