POINT PLEASANT — Robert Wagner, 42, of Point Pleasant, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt, criminal mischief, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, obstruction and hindering, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Wagner was arrested in Atlantic County following an alleged incident where he is accused of stealing and crashing a plane in Corbin City.

On August 7, at approximately 8:55 a.m., New Jersey State Troopers responded to Main Street, Corbin City, Atlantic County, for a suspicious male walking out of the woods.

Upon the arrival of troopers, they encountered a male walking on Route 50 in the area of 318 Main Street. The suspect advised responding officers that he had crashed his plane in the grass field in the area. The male refused to identify himself and was arrested for obstruction.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the Pemberton Police Department had recently arrested Wagner. They also advised that he allegedly stole a Quad City Ultralight Challenger 2 Plane from a Pemberton Hangar the day before.

The plane registration provided by Pemberton PD matched the stolen aircraft that was located on Main Street, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron of the state police.

Through further investigative means Wagner was also linked to two other alleged burglaries in Corbin City.

After speaking with detectives, Wagner confessed to the burglaries and stolen aircraft, according to Sgt. Lebron.

The investigation remains ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

