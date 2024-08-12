BRADLEY BEACH — Mayor Larry Fox recently announced he will not seek a second term as mayor of Bradley Beach ahead of this year’s November general election.

Mayor Fox said he will not be running for a second term in order to care for a close family member battling a serious illness.

When he ran for office in 2020, Mayor Fox told The Coast Star that he “probably knew 25 people in the town.”

After moving to Bradley Beach in 2015, he campaigned on three areas of focus; affordability, Main Street and independent leadership. With five months to go at the helm of the borough, Mayor Fox believes he accomplished the goals he set for himself before taking office. His term expires at the end of the year.

Mayor Fox told The Coast Star, “Every day that I serve our community and we make progress and improvement, I am energized and thankful for the team I work with. I can’t thank them enough, especially picking up some of my slack this past year. We live in a great community; whose residents, volunteers and employees, are second to none. The focus on service and improvement is our ‘secret sauce.’”

Among other accomplishments, Mayor Fox highlighted keeping the tax levy under 5% during periods of inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the evolution, promotion and funds secured for the borough’s Main Street and its businesses.

Set to leave the post at the end of the year, Mayor Fox still has over four months left in the borough’s executive position with plans to continue contributing to his legacy. He referenced completing the labor contract negotiations with Local Union 152 representatives, organizing and preparing grant funded improvement projects including the boardwalk extension, Main Street and Sylvan Lake projects and furthering the borough’s progress with the disposition of the 319 LaReine Church Property, as some of his goals.

