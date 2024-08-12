Janet S. Lesniak, 90, of Brick Township, joined the angels in heaven on August 8th, 2024, with her husband Leonard by her side.
Janet was born in Hackensack, NJ, and grew up in Carlstadt and East Rutherford, graduating from East Rutherford High School. After their wedding in 1956, Jan and Len started their
