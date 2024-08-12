POINT PLEASANT — Fiona Brown, 2, is a brave little girl living in Point Pleasant with her family, but her life has been a struggle since infancy.

Living with her father, Dan Brown, her mother, Jennah Trocchia, and her brother, Evan, she has been through a lot. She is now almost three years old and loves pickles and watermelon, “The Lion King” and Cookie Monster.

When just two-and-a-half months old, she had her first seizure in her mother’s arms. Brown said, “We rushed Fiona to the E.R., where she was diagnosed with epilepsy, infantile spasms and PACC (partial agenesis of the corpus callosum).”

PACC means that she is missing the portion of her brain that connects the left and right hemisphere. She was started on anti-seizure medications, but nothing helped her with her seizures or infantile spasms.

Fiona was struggling everyday and after further testing, Fiona was also diagnosed with an underdeveloped front left lobe, schizencephaly, multiple migration anomalies, hypotonia, hypertonia, global developmental delay and her epilepsy had been upgraded to refractory epilepsy.

Refractory epilepsy is also known as drug-resistant epilepsy, a condition where anti-epileptic medications are ineffective. Brown said Fiona had tried 10 different anti-seizure medications which all have failed her.

AICARDI SYNDROME

At six months old, the Brown family received Fiona’s most devastating diagnosis, Aicardi syndrome.

Aicardi syndrome is a rare medical diagnosis that affects about 4,000 females world wide. It causes chorioretinal lacunae, retinal coloboma, optic nerve atrophy in both eyes. This means she has low vision, is considered legally blind, and that her vision loss can not be corrected with glasses.

There is no cure for Aicardi syndrome and unfortunately it comes with a shortened life expectancy, debilitating and lifelong struggle with seizures, developmental delays and multiple disabilities.

“To say we were devastated to hear this is a severe understatement. It’s the type of news that no parent ever wants to hear,” said Brown.

DAY-TO-DAY

Fiona has been through so much on her medical journey. She was hospitalized eight times her first year of life and was having between nine to 12 infantile spasm episodes a day that lasted between seven to 30 minutes each time.

Fiona is in extensive therapy from four to seven sessions a week. She is followed by a team of doctors from both New Jersey and Philadelphia.

She currently is non-verbal, non-ambulatory, does not crawl, cannot sit up by herself for more than 10 seconds and currently has to be carried or use a wheelchair wherever she goes.

To add to this, Fiona has recently been diagnosed with scoliosis and aspiration. She often experiences respiratory distress during her seizures. Fiona was rushed to the hospital on a couple of occasions just in the last year due to the severity of respiratory distress.

“We were really desperate for help and that’s when we made a leap and decided to try the ketogenic diet under the careful and strict care of CHOP (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia),” said Brown.

Fiona is still struggling with clusters of powerful seizures but the keto diet and medications that work for her have reduced the frequency of seizures and her spasms have reduced in severity and frequency as well.

Brown said, “She has had an increase of mobility in her hands even though she cannot hold anything and she has been more vocal expressing her beautiful voice, even though it’s oohs and ahhs, and to see a smile with laughter at times is priceless.”

Currently, Fiona is learning how to use a Tobii Dynavox, which is an eye gazing tablet for communication. “As this is just the beginning. Using this device, we hope she will be able to communicate smoothly with her family and friends,” said Brown.

FAMILY IN CRISIS

“We sadly are finding ourselves desperate again, but in another way,” said Brown.

Due to the fact Fiona has such complex medical needs and so many diagnoses, the family has had to make the tough decision that one parent will stay home with her and not return to work.

“Her complex medical care is, of course, our number one priority. This has affected us financially, as Fiona is almost 3 years old and we have been on one income since she joined our family,” said Brown.

With increasing bills, not only for Fiona, the family finds itself in a desperate situation.

Brown told The Ocean Star he has exhausted all resources available to him to try and help with rent, food and daily living expenses, some of which have been to no avail.

Trocchia said, “We think as a family it is important to raise awareness, not only for Aicardi syndrome, but other syndromes and disabilities as well. With more awareness comes more research and more cures for these ailments these little ones are going through. Fiona is still just a baby, so any way we can help her is really important to our family.”

Residents who are interested in donating can also visit GoFundMe and search “Donate to help Fiona Sage and the Brown family.” As of Aug. 12, over $35,000 has been donated to the page, over halfway to the $60,000 goal.

For any residents, businesses and organizations who are interested in helping this family, contact Dan Brown at 732-513-4547.

