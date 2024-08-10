BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Historical Society’s annual Afternoon Tea will take place on Oct. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at its Havens Homestead Museum, 521 Herbertsville Road, Brick.

“Attendees will be treated to several courses, featuring fruit, tea sandwiches, homemade cookies and pastries and a variety of teas served with antique settings in the ambience of the museum, which dates back to 1827,” said Jane Fabach, press secretary of the Brick Township Historical Society.

Fees to attend the event are $25 per person for non-members and $22 for members.

According to the society, seating is limited, so call 732-458-3626 as soon as possible for reservations and/or availability.

