BRICK TOWNSHIP — Retirement doesn’t mean being idle, according to the Manasquan River Group of Artists (MRGA).

And for three artists who are also senior citizens, art is a driving passion that brings personal satisfaction, new challenges and public recognition.

Their work and that of other artists will be presented at the Manasquan River Group of Artists’ Invitational Art Show and Sale, sponsored by Manasquan Bank. (Check below for more details.)

Of the three artists, two are Brick residents and one is a Mantoloking resident.

