BRADLEY BEACH — Renovation work has begun at the Main Street’s movie theater, soon to be home to The Bradley.

The Bradley has a goal to reopen the theater by 2025 with an entirely new renovated layout. The location was purchased by Cinema Lab in 2022 after the former business, The Showroom Cinema, closed due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, July 29, Cinema Lab provided a long-awaited update to its 332 backers that pledged $65,090 on Kickstarter, telling investors of the major milestone that “construction begins today!”

The update stated, “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support and patience. We recognize that this project has taken longer than initially expected, and we deeply appreciate your understanding throughout this journey.”

The first scope of renovations that began on the eve of August included removing old theater chairs as Cinema Lab representatives prepared for an entire remodel of the historic venue.

Cinema Lab CEO Luke Parker-Bowles told The Coast Star, “It shows, if I may be so self-deprecating, our passion for the fact that we promised to stick with it despite it taking an inordinately large amount of time than we had hoped. We really believe in this, we really believe in the area and we are really excited about this. The best things are sometimes the hardest to get going.”

According to Parker-Bowles, it’s full steam ahead for The Bradley as demolition is underway and the plans are set and ready to roll.

After a series of different designs and layout plans, Cinema Lab attorney Jennifer F. Krimko detailed the site plan at the May 16 Land Use Board meeting. The amended site plan features two theaters, with a primary larger theater with 186 seats and a smaller theater in the back of the building that will be used for private parties and screenings. Krimko detailed that the smaller theater has no fixed seating and will allow for no interference between screenings and help with American with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility.

Bradley Beach Business and Community Alliance President Paula Gavin told The Coast Star, “The Bradley and the team at Cinema Lab are active members of the Bradley Beach Business and Community Alliance, supporting our events and work in the community. We are excited that the theater will open in 2025 and offer a spectacular venue for community events. Their enthusiasm about working with our local businesses is also encouraging and they have already been in touch with Alliance members to share ideas. This truly will be a community center.”

In addition to the theater, The Bradley will have a bar and cafe area with 27 seats that will allow patrons to wine and dine before or after watching a film at the historic Main Street location. The Bradley will partner with local restaurants to provide food for guests bringing the heart and taste of Hollywood to Bradley Beach.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

