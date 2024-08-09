WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township Public Schools (WTPS) is planning to implement its new reading plan for third- through fifth-grade students this upcoming school year, the same assessment structure that elicited improvement in kindergarten through second graders in 2023-24.

The district’s new plan is to focus on “the science of reading,” according to Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Jennifer McCann. McCann shared results of the younger age groups’ results with the public in a presentation at the board of education’s Tuesday, July 16 meeting, and said she is confident the older age group will have the same results.

“We as a district, similar to other districts for a number of years, were implementing a program called ‘Teacher, Readers, Writers (TRW) workshop’ out of Columbia University. That was centered at teaching and assessing students at their reading level,” McCann said. “A lot of data shows that type of instructional strategy does not work for all students.”

There are no more “reading levels,” McCann said. Instead of rating a student A, B or C, teachers are now comparing each student to the fundamentals of reading itself, such as phonics, phonemic awareness, vocabulary, reading comprehension and fluency.

In addition to moving away from TRW, in the presentation, the district is now restricting in its teaching methods and cueing systems, which included semantic cues, focused on meaning of words, syntactic cues, which is based on grammar and graphophonic cues, which is specifically based on sounding a word out.

The alternative science of reading has been around for more than 30 years, and is research-based on how the brain learns to read, McCann said, a concept in which she said the elementary staff had “an easier transition.”

