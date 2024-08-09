POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Gathering on Jenkinson’s main beach last Thursday evening, dozens of local ocean lifeguards took to the sea and the sand for the 10th annual Sean Stephenson Memorial Lifeguard Tournament.

The memorial tournament each year consists of three local co-ed lifeguard groups — Jenkinson’s Beach Patrol, North Island Lifeguards and Bay Head Beach Patrol — split into six teams vying for the win. This year, events included a swim relay, kayak relay, surfboard relay, beach flags, torp (torpedo rescue buoy) relay and tug-of-war.

“Right off the bat, you saw a really exciting swim relay with some of the best swimmers from each beach patrol,” said Brian Grainer, co-chief of Jenkinson’s Beach Patrol. “A lot of them swam in high school or currently swim in college; the same could be said for the kayak relay and the surfboard relay; being comfortable on rescue equipment and being able to use it and successfully enter and exit the water — that was on full display too.”

Grainer acknowledged the practical lifesaving skills on display with each event, saying, “Obviously, you saw the overall athleticism, too, of some of the guards in events like beach flags and the torp relay…There were some really fast lifeguards out there the other day.”

On the heels of some heavy rain, Jenkinson’s Beach Patrol leadership was unsure whether or not the weather would hold off enough for the tournament to begin. Despite having been pushed back 15 minutes, the teams of lifeguards were able to safely compete last week in the six-event gantlet. Co-chief of Jenkinson’s Beach Patrol Dean Albanese remarked on the shaky outlook for the night’s weather.



“We didn’t know if we were going to get the tournament in because of the weather,” said Albanese. “I’m very proud of Brian Grainer…I couldn’t have a better co-chief than him, ever.”

Grainer, who leads the beach patrol alongside Albanese, explained his friendship with Sean Stephenson, the late lifeguard who is memorialized by the annual competition.

“Sean Stephenson was a friend of mine, a great guy and a great lifeguard,” said Grainer. “This is the 10th annual (tournament), which breaks my heart, but I’m incredibly proud of the fact that we’ve created this new tradition to honor Sean’s memory; his family also comes to support us. We’re extremely grateful that Jenkinson’s (the company which owns a majority of Point Pleasant Beach’s beaches) allows us to have such an event.”

“Ultimately, this really is in the memory of Sean,” he said. “When you lose a friend tragically in the middle of the summer, you feel pretty helpless…The least we could do was name this tournament after him, continue the tradition and talk to young guards about making good choices along the way…It’s really nice to have this sort of event to kind of bring everybody together.”

