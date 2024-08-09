BELMAR — The Belmar Public Library has announced its newest community reading program, “Storywalk.” The program allows kids to experience a story mounted on the back fence of a nearby playground to play, hop, skip and swing as they read through the outdoor storybook.

For the first round of the new program “Let’s Play in the Park/Juguemos en el Parque,” a bilingual storybook written by René Colato Laínez and illustrated by Nomar Perez, has been enlarged and set up along the fence at Mitzi & Emily’s Playground, located at 15th and E Street, for children to experience as they play in the playground.

“It’s cute because really, it’s about the park, and they can see all the things that they’re doing at the park in the story,” said Librarian Debbie Graham.

According to Graham, the new initiative comes from the idea of a library patron who wishes to remain anonymous, who saw a similar program advertised in at a different library and thought it would work well for Belmar Public Library.

“She actually doesn’t want any credit. She doesn’t want her name put out there, but she brought it to us and we picked the book out together,” she said. “We thought it was a perfect book for this particular thing because it’s all about the park and the needs of our community, in terms of being in Spanish and English, and she took it from there.”

Graham said the anonymous patron was “very diligent” in putting the Storywalk program together. The library bought two copies of the book to avoid copyright infringement and the pages that are hanging in the park are the actual pages from the books purchased.

Since being announced on the library’s Facebook page July 25, Graham said the initiative has been “very successful.”

“I’ve gone over a few times just to take a look and I’ve seen parents there with their kids reading along,” she said. “It’s been great.”

The new initiative has also helped to sparked new interest in the library’s storytime events, which take place at the library three times a week and also include a bilingual storytime on Fridays.

With the success of its first run, the library is hopeful to expand on the program in the future, Graham said, with new books at new playground locations in the borough. “We can even do themes, where we put them in a couple of different spots but carry through a theme of some kind, lots to think about,” she said.

“We have built up a very extensive bilingual collection over the past year, and so I would think…for the most part, it will remain as a bilingual theme,” she said.

While there is not a set calendar for how long the current storybook at Mitzi & Emily’s Playground will stay up, the library will announce when it decides to take the current book down and when to expect a new one in its place on social media.

“We wanted to see how much of a response there is and how well they weather, we don’t want to leave them up there too long, so we haven’t set a date yet but I would say (it’ll remain up) for at least through the rest of the summer,” Graham said. “Maybe we can have a new theme once school starts.”

BELMAR PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Belmar Public Library is located at 517 10th Ave., on the corner of 10th Avenue and E Street, and provides various services and programs for the community to enjoy throughout the year.

“We’re trying to do things that will bring in more patrons to the library and we feel that reaching out, especially to the Spanish speaking community, (helps that),” Graham said. “It’s been very successful and I hope that this kind of brings in some more (patrons).”

Graham also noted another initiative with the library to help bring in more patrons, with a new small collection of library books available at Busy B’s Launderette, where people can peruse the book while in their local laundromat.

“It’s just another way that we’re trying to reach out to everybody,” she said. “We started a small little…collection in their local laundromat where we have a bookshelf with some books that we bring in to leave there, so we’re trying to get out to the community as much as we can.”

More information about the Belmar Public Library can be found through its Facebook page, facebook.com/belmarpubliclibrary, or its website, belmarlibrary.org.