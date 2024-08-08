WALL TOWNSHIP — From the green grasses of the dormant Historic Village at Allaire, the Wall Township Environmental Advisory Committee (WTEAC) held its pilot Green Fair this past Friday, Aug. 2, to promote its goals and increase community engagement.

In a U-shaped display of tables outside of the village’s historic chapel, from noon to 3 p.m., staple environmental organizations — like the Monmouth Conservation Federation (MCF) and Sea Girt Conservancy — had decorations and pamphlets on hand to greet and educate visitors.

“The general idea came a few months ago, I had brought it up to the committee,” WTEAC Chair David Roberts told The Coast Star. “Point Pleasant Beach had just done one — which I attended — and it’s a great way for a lot of environmental advocates and organizations to be in one place, learn what everyone else is doing, network and figure out what work needs to be done.”

And there is work to be done in Wall Township, especially. Roberts said the group is currently looking to use Wreck Pond, which covers approximately 12 square miles, to educate residents on how watersheds work. He also said he wants to work with the Wall High School Environmental Club to establish walkable and bikeable trails throughout Wall Township, specifically touching on connecting the high school, which is on the corner of 18th Avenue and New Bedford Road and the intermediate school, which is located on Allaire Road some two miles away.

“I would love for kids to have the ability to bike or walk to school and not have to rely on cars or bussing,” he said. “That’s something that may take a little more time, but that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Judy Musa, MCF’s communications manager, set up shop with posters made by members of the environmental club and displays of works done throughout the county, assisting with its park system.

“It’s the only nonprofit land trust in Monmouth County,” Musa said of MCF. “We work to preserve farmlands, save open space, create parks, teach sustainability, safeguard our waterways and support wildlife.”

Based in Middletown, MCF saw the Green Fair as an opportunity to send a message of the decreasing open space in the county, Musa told The Coast Star. She said MCF and WTEAC connected at an Earth Day event earlier this year.

She said, “There’s very little (land) left in the county to actually preserve; only about 20,000 acres left. So, it’s a small percentage, and we work with the federal government, state government, local and county. It’s a collective effort, not one person can do it all themselves.”

