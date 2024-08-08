LAKE COMO — The mayor and council held a workshop discussion before their regular Aug. 6 council meeting to discuss potential changes to one-way streets and parking restrictions in three areas of the borough. The three locations discussed were 18th Avenue, Newman Street and Bradley and Greenwood terraces.

Mayor Kevin Higgins, who attended the meeting virtually, explained that the traffic patterns and parking situations in the borough have been a topic of discussion in recent Coffee with the Mayor events.

“I have been getting feedback, and other council members have been getting feedback, from residents about changes they would like to see or what has been working, what has not been working,” he said.

He said that the feedback he received from residents has been that “for the most part, all the traffic patterns and one-way patterns that we have made over the past couple of years have been good for the town. There might be some tweaks that we could look into that might make it better.”

The mayor also noted that when those changes were made, the borough council heavily relied on a traffic study done by a professional engineer that informed the council that they would have to determine whether to have one-way traffic patterns or to remove parking from one side of the roads, due to increased traffic and narrow streets.

