SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — After the announcement of a $10,000 grant for an outdoor learning center in April, Spring Lake Heights School is moving forward with architectural plans submitted by Spiezle, an architectural firm in Hamilton.

Superintendent/Principal John Spalthoff told The Coast Star this week that interns from the firm visited the school to take measurements of the “Heights Discovery Den” area, which will be an outdoor learning and sensory-safe activity space for students.

“They listened to our needs and what we were envisioning for the new space along with our budgetary constraints,” Spalthoff said. “We then toured our current courtyard area where they got an idea of what we already have in place.”

The grant is from the New Jersey Education Association’s (NJEA) partner Sustainability Jersey for Schools (SJS) program, which aims to provide state communities with the resources, training and financial incentives needed to embark on vital sustainability projects.

Spalthoff said the learning area — which consists currently of a polygonal grass area surrounded by brick walls — will include a sensory wall and a garden to grow both flowers and food.

“This grant will allow Spring Lake Heights to create an outdoor learning environment focused on our youngest learners…The outdoor learning space will include sensory specific items and be a haven for our learners giving them opportunities outside of the normal classroom walls,” Spalthoff said in an April press release. “Spring Lake Heights thanks Sustainable Jersey for Schools for their unwavering support over the years in making sure our learners have opportunities that will create lasting memories.”

An SJS blue-ribbon panel was appointed to review the school districts that submitted grant proposals. In total, 13 $10,000 grants and 25 $2,000 grants were distributed to support districts throughout the state.

