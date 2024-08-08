SEA GIRT — The 22nd annual Sea Girt Fire Company No. 1 Parker House Fundraiser hosted what members have called its most successful year yet on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Held annually at The Parker House, community members alongside local first responders enjoyed an evening of conversation, fun and camaraderie in support of the volunteer department’s mission and goal of providing top-notch services to the residents of Sea Girt.

“It was probably our best attended and most successful ever … and raised the most out of any year,” said Sea Girt Fire Company Parker House Fundraiser Committee Chairman Chris Randazzo. “We only had a handful of tickets left over (out of 1,000 available) that weren’t sold.”

Throughout the evening, guests listened to live music courtesy of the Pat Roddy Band and enjoyed a spread of hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and a gift auction, thanks to generous donations.

Randazzo said that the annual event is a win-win for the fire company, the locals and The Parker House.

Neighboring first responders including the fire departments of South Wall, Spring Lake, Howell Township and Belmar and Manasquan and Spring Lake First Aid Squad also joined in on the evening.

“Even though we’re volunteers, fire doesn’t know the difference between the volunteer and somebody who is paid,” said Randazzo.

The funds raised from this year’s event will be used to purchase new equipment and firehouse improvements.

