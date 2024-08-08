MANASQUAN — The Manasquan council passed a series of resolutions that will begin the process of examining the borough’s current zoning and planning ordinances, with specific attention to Route 71, residential density and the ultimate goal of producing a Master Plan re-examination report.

The current zoning laws that Manasquan operates under were written in 1972, with the most recent substantial update in the laws occurring in 1998, according to Mayor Mike Mangan.

Over the course of the past eight months, the borough has been laying the groundwork to ultimately examine Manasquan’s zoning laws again.

At the Aug. 5 borough council meeting, the council officially rolled out the first of what will become a number of zoning studies in an effort to update Manasquan’s zoning laws to 2024 standards.

The re-examination process will pay special attention to Route 71. The council unanimously passed a resolution that authorized a series of redevelopment studies to three portions of Route 71, in addition to a formal request that the planning board authorize a Master Plan re-examination.

The study will examine three portions of Route 71; the north section from Stockton Lake Boulevard to Sea Girt Avenue, the central section from Stockton Lake Boulevard to Main Street and the south section from Main Street to Brielle. The three sections will be studied individually and once completed, the reports will be revealed to the public and will be reviewed by the borough’s committee.

“It became pretty clear as we were looking at all of this that Route 71 is a conversation onto itself,” Mayor Mangan said, “After reviewing this with our internal staff and consulting with other towns and professionals, everyone said ‘What you really want to look at here is an area in need of redevelopment study’ because it will give you an in-depth look as to what’s going on on the Route 71 corridor, one of the most important corridors we have in town.”

Mayor Mangan said redevelopment attorney William Northgrave has been hired to assist in the study that will be conducted by Peter Avakian Inc. The study is to take between three and four months to complete.

According to the mayor, the redevelopment study is meant to assist in incentivizing the type of development the borough would like to see along Route 71. He emphasized that “no current zoning laws are considered to be changed. This is a study.”

He said that once the study is complete, a public discussion will be held on any other potential incentives regarding future development. Property owners along Route 71 will be notified via mail that the study has been authorized. According to Mangan, property owners can still plan in accordance with current zoning guidelines regardless of the impending study.

“As promised, this will be a transparent process and it will be a slow one so that everyone has a chance to weigh in, and that no one is left behind in the conversation, whether it’s property owners or people in town that are interested in the conversation,” said Mayor Mangan.

The borough has a committee made up of citizens, members of the planning board and council, professionals and borough employees working together. The committee includes the recently formed committee on zoning that is made up of 15 citizens, the citizen advisory board as well as Mayor Mangan, Councilman Jay Bryant, Councilwoman Lori Trigiano and representatives from the Planning Board, in addition to borough professionals including the planner, code officer, zoning officer and the redevelopment attorney.

Councilman Bryant said, “This is a proactive attempt to take a look at what’s going on there and really have people build things, if we can incentivize it, that keeps the quality of life and aesthetic that Manasquan has.”

FOUR KEY AREAS

According to Mayor Mangan, the ultimate goal of producing a master plan re-examination report will focus on four key areas. In addition to Route 71, the three other key sections the borough is paying close attention to includes residential density, past planning board variances and the business, retail, commercial and industrial zones in the borough.

“All of this conversation, discussion, research and input is meant to culminate, at the end of the year, with a Master Plan re-examination report… all of these are steps along the way towards re-putting together and looking at all of our zoning,” Mayor Mangan said.

While Route 71 was the only area on the table for the Aug. 5 council meeting, Mayor Mangan assured attending residents that the borough is studying and working in the background in the three areas. The three remaining areas will be the subject of separate standalone conversations when appropriate at a later date, according to Mayor Mangan.

Residential density, which was the subject of conversation last year, will be a major focus of the master plan re-examination, according to Mangan. The borough will look to control the density of houses in Manasquan, and attempt to avoid “building two houses where there used to be one.”



The borough will be looking at past planning board variances to further understand the history of applications from residents to see if any routinely approved variances are in need of adjusting.

According to Mayor Mangan preliminary zoning research identified that Manasquan is “In pretty good shape in the commercial district” and the borough still plans to study the business, retail, commercial and industrial non-residential zoning areas to determine what types of uses may be subject to be updated to accommodate modern day.

Mayor Mangan said, “That’s all being done in the background, and there will be a step to each of those items throughout the rest of the year.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.